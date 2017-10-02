Las Vegas shooting: Video shows the chaos and aftermath

Early after the news broke of a shooter opening fire at an outdoor concert off the Las Vegas strip – killing at least 50 and sending more than 500 to the hospital – video emerged of the moments during and after the attack.

As the shooter opened fire, reportedly from a high window at the Mandalay Bay hotel, concert-goers could be heard saying “get down!”

Footage shows the moment the sound of gunfire stops a Las Vegas concert. There are reports of multiple injuries pic.twitter.com/y5x0bA1F8N — Sky News (@SkyNews) October 2, 2017

Close-up footage showed those at the concert ducking down on the ground.

People duck for cover as dozens of gunshots ring out at Las Vegas concert; at least 50 dead, 400 injured. https://t.co/S5591vlvwH pic.twitter.com/5yksAlGgqW — ABC News (@ABC) October 2, 2017

Video shows concertgoers huddling while a gunman opens fire from the 32nd floor of Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas. pic.twitter.com/FBKLrsNNdH — Fox News (@FoxNews) October 2, 2017

Video: A gunman opens fire at a country music festival in Las Vegas, killing 20 people. Read more https://t.co/2DkaLa6l0J pic.twitter.com/pn7xhW6DKZ — Financial Times (@FT) October 2, 2017

Country musician Jason Aldean was performing as the shooting started. Video from someone close to the stage shows Aldean running for cover as the shooting began.

Witnesses described the chaotic scene, and the confusion afterward.

“Someone shouts ‘he’s reloading, run!'” – Witnesses to #LasVegas mass shooting, the deadliest in recent US history https://t.co/dcW1Rtnxet pic.twitter.com/XNoPQlm8Ep — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) October 2, 2017

A woman told news reporters she found a man under her car who had been shot, and she put him in her car to help him.

“My friends daughter is only 18 and she got shot” says witness describing the Las Vegas attack pic.twitter.com/zpY4wPMy6P — Sky News (@SkyNews) October 2, 2017

“It just carried on and on,” said one woman.

“The scariest thing I’ve ever been through in my life” – eyewitnesses to the #LasVegas mass shootinghttps://t.co/dcW1Rtnxet #mandalay pic.twitter.com/oHaCXaY2XL — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) October 2, 2017

After the shooting, people helped those injured, using wheelbarrows and metal fencing to transport the victims. Some commandeered a civilian pickup to transport people to the hospital.

After the Las Vegas shooting, people used metal barricades and wheelbarrows to transport injured away from the scene https://t.co/syyICPtSdQ pic.twitter.com/KgvzhNL0qS — CNN (@CNN) October 2, 2017

According to police, the suspected shooter was 64 year-old Stephen Paddock. Police said they found a large number of firearms in the room Paddock occupied.

BREAKING NEWS: Police name Stephen Paddock, age 64, as Las Vegas shooting suspect. He was killed by police. https://t.co/9UIeDKeODd pic.twitter.com/BltWyNc86h — CNN (@CNN) October 2, 2017

CNN played audio from police as they entered the hotel room.

Listen to police audio as officers entered the hotel room of the Las Vegas shooter. Live updates: https://t.co/wMW88eEx4w pic.twitter.com/xnewwUw7Cu — CNN International (@cnni) October 2, 2017

Eric Paddock, the brother of the alleged shooter spoke with news outlets, too. He appeared baffled by the news.

“Not an avid gun guy at all…where the hell did he get automatic weapons? He has no military background,” gunman’s brother says pic.twitter.com/EMSKLQGYFM — CBS News (@CBSNews) October 2, 2017

“We have nothing to say,” Eric Paddock said. “I would love to be able to give some reason to this.”

“No religious affiliation. No political affiliation. He just hung out,” brother says of Las Vegas gunman https://t.co/czfMSEMkpu pic.twitter.com/NUxv0xYaxX — CBS News (@CBSNews) October 2, 2017

Meanwhile, at the White House, President Donald Trump gave remarks on the horrific event, calling the shooting “an act of pure evil.”

Pres. Trump: “He brutally murdered more than 50 people and wounded hundreds more. It was an act of pure evil.” https://t.co/GPxjgorhPv pic.twitter.com/6N2Dw0Ek8C — CBS News (@CBSNews) October 2, 2017

Images this morning show windows blown out of the Mandalay Hotel.