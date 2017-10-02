 Las Vegas shooting: Video shows the chaos and aftermath - Macleans.ca
  0

Las Vegas shooting: Video shows the chaos and aftermath

Video emerges of the chaos, confusion and heroism during the mass shooting in Las Vegas Sunday night
Early after the news broke of a shooter opening fire at an outdoor concert off the Las Vegas strip – killing at least 50 and sending more than 500 to the hospital – video emerged of the moments during and after the attack.

As the shooter opened fire, reportedly from a high window at the Mandalay Bay hotel, concert-goers could be heard saying “get down!”

Close-up footage showed those at the concert ducking down on the ground.

Country musician Jason Aldean was performing as the shooting started. Video from someone close to the stage shows Aldean running for cover as the shooting began.

Witnesses described the chaotic scene, and the confusion afterward.

A woman told news reporters she found a man under her car who had been shot, and she put him in her car to help him.

“It just carried on and on,” said one woman.

After the shooting, people helped those injured, using wheelbarrows and metal fencing to transport the victims. Some commandeered a civilian pickup to transport people to the hospital.

According to police, the suspected shooter was 64 year-old Stephen Paddock. Police said they found a large number of firearms in the room Paddock occupied.

CNN played audio from police as they entered the hotel room.

Eric Paddock, the brother of the alleged shooter spoke with news outlets, too. He appeared baffled by the news.

“We have nothing to say,” Eric Paddock said. “I would love to be able to give some reason to this.”

Meanwhile, at the White House, President Donald Trump gave remarks on the horrific event, calling the shooting “an act of pure evil.”

Images this morning show windows blown out of the Mandalay Hotel.
