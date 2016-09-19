Maine high school uses Rosetta Stone instead of teacher

MADISON, Maine – A Maine high school unable to fill a vacant teacher position has turned to a foreign language computer program to educate students.
With money already earmarked for the job, The Morning Sentinelreports Madison Area Memorial High School opted to purchase the Rosetta Stone program to serve as its full-time French and Spanish teacher.
Principal Jessica Ward says the situation isn’t perfect, but Rosetta Stone was the best option moving forward this year.
The school was forced to purchase the program, which is currently used in more than 4,000 schools nationwide, when no one applied.
Rosetta Stone officials say the program is ideally used in conjunction with a live teacher.
An education technician was hired to supervise the school’s students and administer the program.
I’ve found Rosetta Stone vastly superior to classroom language instruction. The ability to instantly repeat a word or sound, 100 times of necessary – at the click of a mouse – is invaluable for internalizing difficult pronounciations or complex word patterns. Certainly no replacement for a live instructor at the advanced level, but to gain functional fluency, it can’t be beat (short of total immersion that is).
