Man who beheaded passenger on Greyhound bus granted freedom

Will Baker, formerly known as Vince Li, has been given an absolute discharge
WINNIPEG – A man who was found not criminally responsible for beheading and cannibalizing a fellow passenger on a Greyhound bus has been granted his freedom.

Manitoba’s Criminal Code Review Board has given Will Baker, formerly known as Vince Li, an absolute discharge, meaning he is no longer subject to monitoring.

Baker, a diagnosed schizophrenic, killed Tim McLean, a young carnival worker who was a complete stranger to Baker, in 2008.

Baker was initially kept in a secure wing of a psychiatric hospital but was given more freedom every year.

He has been living on his own in a Winnipeg apartment since November, but was still subject to monitoring to ensure he took his medication.

His doctor told the review board earlier this week that Baker has been a good patient and knows the importance of continuing to take his medication.

In a written decision, the review board said it “is of the opinion that the weight of evidence does not substantiate that Mr. Baker poses a significant threat to the safety of the public.”
  1. how about he has to live with the people who said hes fit to be let out for say two years?

    Reply

Sign in to comment.