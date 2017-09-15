Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Can you beat our trivia genius at the Maclean's Quiz? - Macleans.ca
This week, we tested Dyakowski on everything from the Olympics and the Greeks to Archie Comics and action movies. How did he do? “I had a couple on this last one that I really psyched myself out on. I started in both cases with the correct answer and went back and forth a few times. Very upsetting!” he said. Still, his score to beat is impressive: Can you beat his 83 per cent?