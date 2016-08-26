Hey, smart guy! Can you beat our Genius at trivia?

Welcome back to the Maclean’s Quiz, a diversion designed by Terrance Balazo to test your trivia skills. Good luck, and remember: no Internet assistance allowed.

We’ve also invited the Maclean’s Genius, Peter Dyakowski, to take the quiz. Dyakowski is a lineman with the CFL’s Hamilton Ticats who also bested the competition in CBC’s Canada’s Smartest Person contest in 2012. And we don’t call him our genius for nothing—he solved the viral Singapore brain teaser that had been stumping the Internet. (And during his workout, no less!) And try to beat his very Canadian score at our very Canadian Canada Day Quiz here!

This week, we tested Dyakowski on everything from reality TV and rugby, to Nicolas Cage movies and European capitals. How did he do? He scored 87 per cent.

