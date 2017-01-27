The Maclean’s Genius has stumbled. Can you beat his trivia score?

Welcome back to the Maclean’s Quiz, a diversion designed by Terrance Balazo to test your trivia skills. Good luck, and remember: no Internet assistance allowed.

We’ve also invited the Maclean’s Genius, Peter Dyakowski, to take the quiz. Dyakowski is a lineman with the CFL’s Hamilton Ticats who also bested the competition in CBC’s Canada’s Smartest Person contest in 2012. And we don’t call him our genius for nothing—he solved the viral Singapore brain teaser that had been stumping the Internet. (And during his workout, no less!) And try to beat his score at our very Canadian Canada Day Quiz here!

This week, we tested Dyakowski on everything from hip-hop and Canadian founding fathers to movies and musicals. How did he do? “I have brought great shame and dishonour upon myself, my family, and the entire Canadian Football League,” he said, bemoaning his shocking 53 per cent score. “That is not a typo.”

