Think you know more than one of Canada’s smartest people?

Welcome back to the Maclean’s Quiz, a diversion designed by Terrance Balazo to test your trivia skills. Good luck, and remember: no Internet assistance allowed.

We’ve also invited the Maclean’s Genius, Peter Dyakowski, to take the quiz. Dyakowski is a lineman with the CFL’s Saskatchewan Roughriders who also bested the competition in CBC’s Canada’s Smartest Person contest in 2012. And we don’t call him our genius for nothing—he solved the viral Singapore brain teaser that had been stumping the Internet. (And during his workout, no less!)

This week, we tested Dyakowski on everything from the National Basketball Association and English Premier League soccer to Harry Potter and the Coen Brothers’ movies. How did he do? “At this point, I consider the inclusion of these increasingly specific Harry Potter questions to be a personal attack from our Quiz Master with the motive of forcing me to hurry up and read the books. But I still got 80 per cent!”

