Try to tackle the Maclean's Quiz—and our Genius, Peter Dyakowski - Macleans.ca
This week, we tested Dyakowski on everything from Art Deco buildings and Stanley Cup sweeps to the Mississippi River’s largesses and the muffin man’s address. How did he do? “I should have done better but I’ve got no one to blame other than myself,” he said—but don’t be fooled by his dour tone: he still notched 80 per cent.