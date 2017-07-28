Try to tackle the Maclean’s Quiz—and our Genius, Peter Dyakowski

Welcome back to the Maclean’s Quiz, a diversion designed by Terrance Balazo to test your trivia skills. Good luck, and remember: no Internet assistance allowed.

We’ve also invited the Maclean’s Genius, Peter Dyakowski, to take the quiz. Dyakowski is a lineman with the CFL’s Saskatchewan Roughriders who also bested the competition in CBC’s Canada’s Smartest Person contest in 2012. And we don’t call him our genius for nothing—he solved the viral Singapore brain teaser that had been stumping the Internet. (And during his workout, no less!)

This week, we tested Dyakowski on everything from Art Deco buildings and Stanley Cup sweeps to the Mississippi River’s largesses and the muffin man’s address. How did he do? “I should have done better but I’ve got no one to blame other than myself,” he said—but don’t be fooled by his dour tone: he still notched 80 per cent.

Try the Quiz now!