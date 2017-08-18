Try to tackle the Maclean’s Quiz and our trivia genius!

Welcome back to the Maclean’s Quiz, a diversion designed by Terrance Balazo to test your trivia skills. Good luck, and remember: no Internet assistance allowed.

We’ve also invited the Maclean’s Genius, Peter Dyakowski, to take the quiz. Dyakowski is a lineman with the CFL’s Saskatchewan Roughriders who also bested the competition in CBC’s Canada’s Smartest Person contest in 2012. And we don’t call him our genius for nothing—he solved the viral Singapore brain teaser that had been stumping the Internet. (And during his workout, no less!)

This week, we tested Dyakowski on everything from concert tickets and comedian catchphrases to sci-fi movies and samba dances. How did he do? “A little off, but I don’t feel too bad about it. There was a hockey question,” he said. Can you beat his 70 per cent?

Try the Quiz now!