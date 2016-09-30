You vs. Maclean’s Genius! Score to beat? 67 per cent.

Welcome back to the Maclean’s Quiz, a diversion designed by Terrance Balazo to test your trivia skills. Good luck, and remember: no Internet assistance allowed.

We’ve also invited the Maclean’s Genius, Peter Dyakowski, to take the quiz. Dyakowski is a lineman with the CFL’s Hamilton Ticats who also bested the competition in CBC’s Canada’s Smartest Person contest in 2012. And we don’t call him our genius for nothing—he solved the viral Singapore brain teaser that had been stumping the Internet. (And during his workout, no less!) And try to beat his very Canadian score at our very Canadian Canada Day Quiz here!

This week, we tested Dyakowski on everything from tall towers and old parks, to Canadian politics and New York companies. How did he do? “This is one I want back,” he said. “I blame myself and feel great shame.” Despite his despair, he still notched a decent 67 per cent.

Try the Quiz now and see if you can beat his score: