  0

Nova Scotia archeology lab to stay open, says Brison

Archeology lab that houses artifacts from the Atlantic region will stay where it is
Twitter
Facebook
Google+ Share
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email

 
Treasury Board President Scott Brison makes an announcement on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Monday, June 19, 2017. Parks Canada says it has decided to continue leasing a facility in a Halifax-area business park for an archeology lab that houses artifacts from the Atlantic region. Treasury Board President Scott Brison tweeted Wednesday evening that the Liberal government was keeping the facility going, saying it "meets conservation and security standards." THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Treasury Board President Scott Brison makes an announcement on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Monday, June 19, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

HALIFAX – Parks Canada says it has decided to continue leasing a facility in a Halifax-area business park for an archeology lab that houses artifacts from the Atlantic region.

Treasury Board President Scott Brison tweeted Wednesday evening that the Liberal government was keeping the facility going, saying it “meets conservation and security standards.”

MORE: Why is Ottawa trying to move Atlantic Canada’s artifacts to Quebec?

The previous Conservative government had announced in 2012 that the lab was closing as part of a consolidation of six labs, and the artifacts were scheduled to be moved.

In a brief email, a Parks Canada spokeswoman confirmed Brison’s tweeted message.

A number of local archeologists had criticized the Harper government’s plans to close the facility, saying it was both a valued storage facility and a source of expertise to researchers.
Twitter
Facebook
Google+ Share
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email

 
Filed under:

Sign in to comment.