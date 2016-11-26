  0

In photos: Castro with Canadians

Canada’s relationship with Fidel Castro was sometimes controversial, but lasted through decades
Twitter
Facebook
Google+ Share
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email

 

1 of 7

Previous
Next

Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau with Cuban President Fidel Castro during a visit in Havana on Jan. 27, 1976.

Previous
Next
Twitter
Facebook
Google+ Share
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email

 
Filed under:

Sign in to comment.