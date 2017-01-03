Relatives remember Canadian man killed in Thailand as ‘bright light’

MONTREAL — Relatives of a Canadian man who died after a New Year’s Eve party in Thailand are remembering him as a “bright light” whose sudden death has devastated them.

Family members have identified the victim as Clinton Munkittrick, 26, from Quebec’s Eastern Townships region.

Tributes have poured in on social media since news of his death began to spread late Sunday and a public Facebook page has been set up so friends and family can share their memories and condolences.

Munkittrick’s relatives said they don’t wish to speak publicly about the death, which occurred early on New Year’s Day.

A Facebook post asked the media to respect their privacy.

“We are all dealing with so much,” the post read. “All we will say is that we are incredibly sad to have lost Clinton. He was a bright light that shone on us all. We are gathering together at this time to lean on each other and get through this difficult time.”

According to a Thai media report, a Canadian man died after a New Year’s Eve party on the island of Koh Phangan.

The Bangkok Post reported that a Canadian tourist drowned during the party at Haad Rin beach, which was attended by about 20,000 people.

The news outlet says there were high waves during the event, and one other person — whose nationality is not known — was injured.

Global Affairs Canada wouldn’t formally identify him or the details surrounding the death, but has provided consular assistance to family and friends.