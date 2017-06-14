Report on the Leviathan II sinking: Watch live

Canada’s Transportation Safety Board will present its report today on the sinking of the Leviathan II, a whale-watching boat, off the coast of British Columbia in 2015.

The boat was carrying 27 passengers when it went down, including three crew members. Six people died.

Maclean’s spoke to survivors, rescuers, and experts in the months following the tragedy. That story, an account of what happened that day from the people who were there, can be read here.

You can watch the press conference live below, starting at 10am PT.

Tom Hawkins, a lawyer who represents some of the survivors and family members of the deceased, says his clients are looking forward to getting some answers.

Jamie’s Whaling Station, the vessel’s owner, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Court documents filed last year in response to a civil claim describe the event as an “act of God” that could not have been reasonably predicted.

An RCMP investigation remains open pending the release of the safety board’s report.

The TSB investigates and makes recommendations to improve safety but does not assign fault or determine liability. The federal agency does not assign fault or determine civil or criminal liability.

With files from the Canadian Press