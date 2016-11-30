Further lay-offs at Rogers media

TORONTO – Rogers Media (which owns Maclean’s magazine) has laid off 27 full-time employees in its English-language digital content and publishing division, following the dismissal of 60 full-time employees Tuesday.

The telecommunications giant says the 27 new layoffs reduces duplicate roles as it focuses on streamlining its staff to address ongoing challenges facing print media.

The 60 employees terminated Tuesday were the result of changes to the company’s Quebec-based publications Chatelaine, L’actualité and the French and English editions of Loulou.

Rogers announced that the Quebec-based version Chatelaine will see its print circulation reduced to a frequency of six times a year beginning in 2017. This parallels the changes made in September to the English-language version of Chatelaine.

The company, which has been seeking buyers for L’actualité and Loulou, said it’s “in the midst of a sales process” for L’actualité.

However, no buyer has been found for Loulou, which will be shut down by the end of the year.