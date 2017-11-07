Roy Halladay, former Blue Jays pitcher, dies in plane crash

Former Toronto Blue Jays star Roy Halladay, who won two Cy Young awards and pitched two no-hitters in 16 big-league seasons, died in a plane crash Tuesday. He was 40 years old, married with two sons.

Halladay’s plane, an ICON A5 single-engine aircraft, crashed in Pasco County, Fla. early afternoon Tuesday. He had taken up flying as a hobby since retiring from baseball in 2013.

The Blue Jays selected Halladay in the first round of the 1995 draft and he reached the big-leagues three years later. An eight-time MLB all-star, he won the American League Cy Young Award in 2003 and won the National League Cy Young Award as a member of the Philadelphia Phillies in 2010.

Halladay, a 2017 inductee into the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame, had been taking classes toward a degree in psychology at the University of South Florida.