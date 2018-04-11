Toronto police update on Bruce McArthur case: Live video

Toronto police will hold a news conference about the case of alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur at 1:30 p.m. ET.

McArthur has been charged with an additional count of first-degree murder, bringing the number of charges to seven in connection to the disappearances of men connected to Toronto’s LGBTQ community.

The 66-year-old landscaper appeared by video in a Toronto courtroom Wednesday morning where the Crown said the new first-degree murder charge had been laid in the death of Abdulbasir Faizi.

Police have recovered the remains of seven people in relation to the case. So far, three men have been identified: Andrew Kinsman, 49, Soroush Mahmudi, 50, and Skandaraj Navaratnam, 40.

McArthur, who was arrested in January, has also been charged with the murders of Selim Esen, Majeed Kayhan and Dean Lisowick.

