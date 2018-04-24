Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Toronto van attack victim identified as Anne Marie D’Amico - Macleans.ca
D’Amico was one of the people rushed to Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre, but she was pronounced dead in hospital.
She worked with Tennis Canada and the Badminton and Racquet Club of Toronto.
CityNews sports reporter Danielle Michaud said she knew D’Amico from Tennis Canada. She took to Twitter, saying “My @TennisCanada family lost one of its brightest lights & biggest hearts in Anne Marie D’Amico. I’m devastated for her family … a big, loving, tight-knit group. No words for this tragedy.”
Awful news pours in when you work at a news station, but this is the first to hit home. My @TennisCanada family lost one of its brightest lights & biggest hearts in Anne Marie D’Amico. I’m devastated for her family...a big, loving, tight-knit group. No words for this tragedy. pic.twitter.com/0FptJ40Ihc