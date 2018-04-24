What we know about Alek Minassian–alleged Toronto van attacker

Police have identified Alek Minassian, 25, a resident of Richmond Hill, Ont. as the suspect of the deadly van attack in Toronto which killed ten people and injured at least 15 others.

The rented white Ryder van climbed on a sidewalk curb and drove into pedestrians in north Toronto’s busy Yonge Street as many people typically were out having lunch. The path of the deadly van attack stretched for nearly one kilometre. The police arrested him after he’d left his vehicle, attempted to flee the scene and was briefly confronted by police.

Here is everything we know:

Van attacker appeared to want police to shoot him

He pointed what appeared to be a gun in his hand. Despite numerous threats from the suspect warning that he had a gun in his pocket and aiming a dark object at the officer, the police officer who confronted him didn’t fire his sidearm, which was praised by law enforcement and people following the story.

A tow truck driver who witnessed the confrontation told CityNews that the officer repeatedly told the suspect to “drop it” while the suspect responding by yelling, “kill me.” Eventually, the suspect dropped the object and laid down on the sidewalk. He was quickly was taken into handcuffs and arrested.

The motive for the attack isn’t known at this time but did appear to be deliberate.

Suspect charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder

Minassian appeared in a North York court Tuesday morning and was charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder and 13 counts of attempted murder. Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders said that it was still too early to suggest a motive but told reporters that, “the city is safe.”

Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale told reporters that the events were “horrendous”, there was no threat to national security, on Monday night. Prime Minister Trudeau echoed those same sentiments while responding to reporters Monday morning.

On Monday night, Toronto Police had begun investigating the home of the alleged van attacker in Richmond Hill, Ont.

Police now inside home of Toronto van suspect. Alek Minassian lives in Richmond Hill, north of Toronto. (Picture by CBC's Natalie Nanowski). pic.twitter.com/DGPAB8VfZa — CBC News Alerts (@CBCAlerts) April 23, 2018

Seneca College student and app developer

A LinkedIn profile identified Minassian as a Seneca College student from 2011 to 2018, which was relatively close to where the attack took place. The social networking site also described him as focused on computer science.

On the Google Play Store, an app designed to help people find parking spots in the Toronto area has Minassian listed as its developer.

He was described as socially awkward and possibly suffering from a mental or social disability by three of his former classmates, The Globe and Mail reported. He was also never seen as someone with any violent tendencies or religious or political affiliations or strong views on anything.

Suspect allegedly researched other attacks

NBC News reported that Minassian had allegedly researched and spoke online about the 2014 Isla Vista massacre in California, where 22-year-old Elliot Rodger killed six people and injured 14 others.

One of the victims identified as Anne Marie D’Amico

While police have been asking the public for help in identifying victims, City News is reporting that Anne Marie D’Amico, an Invesco employee at a U.S.-based investment management firm was one of the victims.

She was one of the people taken to Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre but pronounced dead in hospital.

D’Amico had worked with Tennis Canada and the Badminton and Racquet Club of Toronto which posted tributes for her. A GoFundMe page had been set up for all of the victims and has raised over $15,000 by Tuesday morning.

More to come.

