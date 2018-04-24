TorontoStrong unites Canada in the wake of the Toronto van attack

The entire country has been reeling from the deadly attack which took the life of 10 people yesterday and injured at least 16 others. As Toronto police piece together why the alleged van driver killed so many innocent people on Monday and as more of the victims’ lives become shared with the public, Canadians have been posting tributes throughout the city and online.

The CN Tower went dark as well as Toronto sign, which is typically a various collection of colours, went dark to honour the victims of the attack Monday night.

Many have taken to social media and have been using the hashtag #TorontoStrong, with people showing the various acts of kindness following the attack. People snapped pictures of the vigils and makeshift memorials as well.

The Toronto sign at City Hall will remain dimmed today in memory of all those who lost their lives in Monday’s horrific and deliberate attack. Official flags at Toronto City Hall, all Civic Centres & Metro Hall continue to be flown at half-mast.#TorontoStrong pic.twitter.com/38guqMaUqJ — John Tory (@JohnTory) April 24, 2018

A massive group of Muslim believers gathered at the site of the crash to offer their support.

Powerful scenes at #YongeAndFinch, as Muslim Youth pray for the victims of yesterday’s horrible attack, we stand united with Canada in condemning hatred and promoting love for all, @JohnTory and @Kathleen_Wynne also present #TorontoAttack #TorontoStrong #PrayersForToronto pic.twitter.com/83I6scfY7P — Blawal Aleem (@BlawalAleem) April 24, 2018

Before the puck dropped for Game six of the playoff series between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Boston Bruins, the Maple Leafs paid tribute to the victims by holding a moment of silence, Monday night. The attack didn’t seem to deter the flocks of fans looking to see the decisive game.

We are Toronto. pic.twitter.com/7SQphtidDb — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) April 23, 2018

The Toronto Maple Leafs fans singing O Canada is amazing #TorontoStrong pic.twitter.com/FsgunH4gHW — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) April 23, 2018

Friends, I’m not a huge hockey fan, but what a time for the @MapleLeafs to come through for the 6ix. #TorontoStrong pic.twitter.com/IuyRLITFVF — Carla Pereira (@Carla_Pereira2) April 24, 2018

Other tributes flooded from T.O sports franchises.