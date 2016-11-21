Tsunami warning issued for area near Fukushima after earthquake

TOKYO — An earthquake with preliminary magnitude of 7.3 struck Tuesday off the coast of Fukushima prefecture in Japan. A tsunami warning for waves of up to three meters (10 feet) was issued.

The Japan Meteorological Agency says the quake struck around 6 a.m at a depth of 10 kilometres (6 miles). It warned people along the coast to move to higher ground.

The U.S. Geological Survey measured the magnitude at 6.9. The earthquake shook buildings in Tokyo, 240 kilometres (150 miles) southwest of the epicenter.

Fukushima prefecture is home to the nuclear power plant that was destroyed by a huge tsunami following an offshore earthquake in 2011.

The operator of the plant said there were no abnormalities observed at the plant, Japanese public broadcaster NHK said.

NHK urged people to flee the coast immediately, reminding them of the devastating 2011 quake that killed about 18,000 people.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injury.