Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Living with the B.C. wildfires, and other amazing photos from the week - Macleans.ca
Wes Gerwien, 28, looks out a window of his family home that was covered in fire retardant in Cache Creek, British Columbia, Canada July 18, 2017. Residents of the town were forced to evacuate 11 days ago and can now return to their homes. Read the remarkable story of one woman’s terror, agony and a new beginning in fire-scarred B.C.