10 ways to remember Nelson Mandela

Nelson Mandela is being remembered as a saint, a moral leader and as an imperfect man.

The South African leader died Thursday at the age of 95.

From our coverage so far, here are 10 ways of thinking on the man.

1. As South Africa’s greatest son, South Africa’s greatest father:

That’s how Mandela was described by South African President Jacob Zuma who broke the news. “Although we knew that this day would come, nothing can diminish our sense of a profound and enduring loss,” Zuma told the world. Full text of his remarks are here.

3. As both an imperfect man and the greatest of all men:

“He no longer belongs to us; he belongs to the ages,” said U.S. President Barack Obama. “Through his fierce dignity and unbending will to sacrifice his own freedom for the freedom of others, Madiba transformed South Africa and moved all of us. His journey from a prisoner to a president embodied the promise that human beings and countries can change for the better. “His commitment to transfer power and reconcile with those who jailed him set an example that all humanity should aspire to, whether in the lives of nations or in our own personal lives. And the fact that he did it all with grace and good humor and an ability to acknowledge his own imperfections, only makes the man that much more remarkable. As he once said, “I’m not a saint unless you think of a saint as a sinner who keeps on trying.” Full transcript of Obama’s remarks are here.

3. Mandela was remembered as an icon of all icons: (Check out a gallery of front pages here.)

4. … as a great light:

A great light has gone out in the world. Nelson Mandela was a hero of our time. I’ve asked for the flag at No10 to be flown at half mast. — David Cameron (@David_Cameron) December 5, 2013

6. He was celebrated as a champion of human dignity.

Check out a gallery of Mandela’s quotes here.

