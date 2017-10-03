2017 is the deadliest year for mass shootings in U.S. modern history

After a gunman sprayed bullets into a crowd at a country show on the Las Vegas strip, more than 50 people are dead, hundreds more are injured and thousands more are recovering from the shock.

The massacre in Las Vegas isn’t only the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history, the death toll also makes 2017 the deadliest year on record for mass shootings.

Here’s a look at the yearly numbers behind mass shootings in the U.S.