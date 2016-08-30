Chris Brown emerges from home after police serve warrant

LOS ANGELES—Singer Chris Brown came out of his Los Angeles home peacefully Tuesday after an hours-long standoff with police who responded to a woman’s call for help.

Police Lt. Chris Ramirez said several people were escorted from the residence after a search warrant was served.

No arrests had been made and everyone has been co-operative, he said.

Police said the woman who made the call for help about 3 a.m. was not inside the hilltop estate in the San Fernando Valley. Ramirez did not identify the woman or elaborate on the assistance she needed. He did not know if she was injured.

Brown’s attorney Mark Geragos arrived at the home shortly before the warrant was served.

Earlier, Brown posted several videos to social media declaring his innocence. The singer has been in repeated legal trouble since his felony conviction in the 2009 assault of his then-girlfriend, Rihanna.

“I don’t care. Y’all gonna stop playing with me like I’m the villain out here, like I’m going crazy,” he said in one Instagram video Tuesday, waving a cigarette and looking at the camera. “When you get the warrant or whatever you need to do, you’re going to walk right up in here and you’re going to see nothing. You idiots.”

Calls and emails seeking comments from Geragos and other representatives were not returned Tuesday.

After several missteps, Brown completed his probation last year in the case involving Rihanna.

In 2013, Brown struck a man outside a Washington, D.C., hotel and was charged with misdemeanour assault. The singer was ordered into rehab but was dismissed from the facility for violating its rules.

He spent 2 1/2 months in custody, with U.S. marshals shuttling him between Los Angeles and the nation’s capital for court hearings.

In another incident while in treatment, Brown was accused of throwing a brick at his mother’s car following a counselling session. It came after Brown had completed court-ordered anger management classes.