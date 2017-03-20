Daily Trump Tracker: James Comey talks Russia and Obama wire taps

Looking for ‘links’ between Team Trump and Russia

James Comey, the FBI director who infamously (or famously, depending on your politics) announced the re-opening of an investigation into Hillary Clinton’s emails just weeks before the 2016 election, was front and centre again Monday when he testified during a House Intelligence committee hearing that—yes—the FBI was indeed investigating “links” between the Trump campaign and Russian officials who allegedly meddled in the 2016 election. Comey didn’t offer much by way of specifics, and specifically asked people not to speculate based on what little information he was offering.

President Trump, meanwhile, took to Twitter to try and deflect.

What about all of the contact with the Clinton campaign and the Russians? Also, is it true that the DNC would not let the FBI in to look? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 20, 2017

Wire tapped out

During his hearing, Comey got to add some more insight into the “wire taps” that President Trump claimed former president Barack Obama had put on Trump Tower. The FBI looked carefully and: “I have no information that supports those tweets,” Comey said. Which means that the FBI, the House Intelligence committee’s Republican chairman, its Democratic ranking member, and pretty much everyone else is on the same page of there being a complete dearth of evidence to support Trump’s 5:30 a.m. tweet earlier this month.

Grandpa Trump

The Trump family had some happy news to share on Monday, as Eric Trump—Donald’s second child—announced that he and his wife are expecting a boy with a September due date. This would be Donald’s ninth grandchild, but the first one from Eric and his wife Lara.

.@LaraLeaTrump & I are excited to announce that we are adding a boy to #TeamTrump in September. It's been an amazing year. We are blessed! pic.twitter.com/ENrhdxdziA — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) March 20, 2017

Sign of disapproval

A gallery in Phoenix, Arizona owns a billboard in the city often used to display art for cars passing by. But now, their latest instillation is getting more traffic online.

“The plan is to have them up for one to four years,” the artist, Karen Fiorito, told the Phoenix New Times.

The other side of the billboard, also done by Fiorito, is less divisive.