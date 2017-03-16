Daily Trump Tracker: Make the Army rich again

Make America’s Army Rich Again

Donald Trump unveiled his first budget proposal via Twitter on Thursday, titled “America First: A Budget Blueprint to Make America Great Again.”

The country’s Department of Defense would net an extra $52.3 billion in its budget (a nine per cent increase) while homeland security would get an extra $2.8 billion (a seven per cent boost). But if the army is the biggest winner, that greatness comes at the cost of several losers: Environmental Protection Agency (down 31 per cent), transportation (down 16 per cent), agriculture (down 21 per cent), education (down 14 per cent), as well as housing and urban development (down 13 per cent).

Travel ban blocked: the sequel

Trump’s revised travel ban was supposed to take effect on Thursday, but a Federal Court judge from Hawaii temporarily blocked it for potential religious discrimination, while another judge from Maryland specifically blocked the parts of the executive order focused on stopping citizens from six Muslim-majority countries from visiting the U.S. Trump pledged to take this fight all the way to the Supreme Court, but he also said the same thing about the last failed travel ban order.

The next step in repealing Obamacare

Despite three Republicans voting against it, the GOP’s bill to repeal and replace Obamacare squeaked through the House Budget Committee by a vote of 19-17. Next stop is the House Rules Committee.

Still nothing

Thursday was the Senate Intelligence Committee’s turn to say that, nope, there’s still nothing on anyone wiretapping Trump Tower, as Trump had claimed in tweets accusing Barack Obama of ordering surveillance. A joint statement from both Republicans and Democrats said, “We see no indications that Trump Tower was the subject of surveillance by any element of the United States government either before or after Election Day 2016.”

McTinyHands

Perhaps it was a rogue employee. The company is saying its Twitter account was compromised. But at 9:16 on Thursday morning, the Twitter account for the fast food chain McDonald’s wrote: “@realDonaldTrump You are actually a disgusting excuse of a President and we would love to have @BarackObama back, also you have tiny hands.” Suffice to say the company deleted the tweet.