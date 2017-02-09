Daily Trump Tracker: When Justin meets Donald

Welcome to our daily Trump tracker, which rounds up what you need to know about what happened on this day in President Donald Trump’s White House. Find the rest of our dispatches here.

When Justin meets Donald

The long-awaited first meeting between Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and President Donald Trump is happening on Monday in Washington, D.C. Trudeau tweeted out how he’ll work towards their common goal of helping the middle class.

Strong Canada-US ties help the middle class in both our countries. Monday, I'll meet @realDonaldTrump in DC to keep working for that goal. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) February 9, 2017

No word on how they’ll deal with their many, many differences of opinion.

Trump takes on a war hero

Sen. John McCain, a former POW and Republican presidential nominee, took issue with Trump calling the U.S. raid in Yemen a “huge success” when America lost the life of a Navy SEAL. Trump’s reply? McCain doesn’t know how to win.

Sen. McCain should not be talking about the success or failure of a mission to the media. Only emboldens the enemy! He's been losing so…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 9, 2017

…long he doesn't know how to win anymore, just look at the mess our country is in – bogged down in conflict all over the place. Our hero.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 9, 2017

..Ryan died on a winning mission ( according to General Mattis), not a "failure." Time for the U.S. to get smart and start winning again! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 9, 2017

Judgment Day

Trump’s pick for Supreme Court justice, Neil Gorsuch, told Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal that it was “demoralizing” and “disheartening” to hear Trump’s criticism of judges amid the travel ban, according to a New York Times report. So Trump blasted out a tweet criticizing the Democrat—and not his judge.

Sen.Richard Blumenthal, who never fought in Vietnam when he said for years he had (major lie),now misrepresents what Judge Gorsuch told him? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 9, 2017

Buy buy ethics

The feud between the Trump family and Nordstrom, the retailer that dropped Ivanka Trump’s brand due to lagging sales, added another layer Thursday. “I’m gonna just going to give a free commercial here,” White House adviser Kellyanne Conway told Fox & Friends. Conway was later “counseled” regarding the ethics of acting like a host on The Shopping Network while on the public payroll.

Where’s the pilot?

Trump slammed the Federal Aviation Administration’s expensive air traffic upgrade as “totally out of whack,” adding, “And is the gentleman who’s the head of the FAA right now not a pilot? I’d like to find out because I think it maybe would be good to have a pilot—like a really good pilot that knows what’s going on.” That should fly.

Not all Patriots

The list of Super Bowl-winning New England Patriots players boycotting the traditional White House visit is now up to four, with the addition of Chris Long.