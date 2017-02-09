  0

Daily Trump Tracker: When Justin meets Donald

From a spat over Ivanka Trump’s fashion line to a Super Bowl champion’s White House boycott, another day in Donald Trump’s presidency
President Donald Trump speaks on the phone with Prime Minister of Australia Malcolm Turnbull in the Oval Office of the White House, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017 in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Welcome to our daily Trump tracker, which rounds up what you need to know about what happened on this day in President Donald Trump’s White House. Find the rest of our dispatches here.

When Justin meets Donald

The long-awaited first meeting between Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and President Donald Trump is happening on Monday in Washington, D.C. Trudeau tweeted out how he’ll work towards their common goal of helping the middle class.

No word on how they’ll deal with their many, many differences of opinion.

Trump takes on a war hero

Sen. John McCain, a former POW and Republican presidential nominee, took issue with Trump calling the U.S. raid in Yemen a “huge success” when America lost the life of a Navy SEAL. Trump’s reply? McCain doesn’t know how to win.

Judgment Day

Trump’s pick for Supreme Court justice, Neil Gorsuch, told Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal that it was “demoralizing” and “disheartening” to hear Trump’s criticism of judges amid the travel ban, according to a New York Times report. So Trump blasted out a tweet criticizing the Democrat—and not his judge.

Buy buy ethics

The feud between the Trump family and Nordstrom, the retailer that dropped Ivanka Trump’s brand due to lagging sales, added another layer Thursday. “I’m gonna just going to give a free commercial here,” White House adviser Kellyanne Conway told Fox & Friends. Conway was later “counseled” regarding the ethics of acting like a host on The Shopping Network while on the public payroll.

Where’s the pilot?

Trump slammed the Federal Aviation Administration’s expensive air traffic upgrade as “totally out of whack,” adding, “And is the gentleman who’s the head of the FAA right now not a pilot? I’d like to find out because I think it maybe would be good to have a pilot—like a really good pilot that knows what’s going on.” That should fly.

Not all Patriots

The list of Super Bowl-winning New England Patriots players boycotting the traditional White House visit is now up to four, with the addition of Chris Long.
