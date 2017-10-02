 Eric Paddock speaks about his brother's murderous rampage in Las Vegas - Macleans.ca
  0

Eric Paddock speaks about his brother’s murderous rampage in Las Vegas

‘It’s like an asteroid fell out of the sky. There’s exactly no logic.’
On Sunday night Stephen Paddock, a Nevada resident, opened fire with an automatic weapon from an upper story of a Las Vegas hotel, killing 50 people attending an outdoor concert below. At least another 500 people were injured.

On Monday the Associated Press spoke with Paddock’s brother, Eric Paddock of Florida, who said he was dumbfounded by his brother’s actions.

