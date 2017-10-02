Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Eric Paddock speaks about his brother's murderous rampage in Las Vegas - Macleans.ca
On Sunday night Stephen Paddock, a Nevada resident, opened fire with an automatic weapon from an upper story of a Las Vegas hotel, killing 50 people attending an outdoor concert below. At least another 500 people were injured.
On Monday the Associated Press spoke with Paddock’s brother, Eric Paddock of Florida, who said he was dumbfounded by his brother’s actions.