Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Harvey's massive rainfall compared to precipitation in Canadian cities - Macleans.ca
As catastrophic levels of rain continue to pour down on America’s fourth largest city, forecasters are predicting more is on the way.Entire neighbourhoods are under water, at least 10 people have died, thousands have been rescued and even more evacuated.
More than 1,000 mm of rain already dowsed the area in less than a week and forecasters estimate another 200mm or more will fall in the coming days. To put that amount of rain in context, here’s a look at how it compares to average yearly precipitation (rain and melted snow) in select Canadian cities: