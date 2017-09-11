Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Hurricane Irma: Florida's devastation in photos - Macleans.ca
Hurricane Irma may have weakened to a tropical storm, but the ferocious winds and rain pummelled Florida. Two-thirds of the State remains without power, and cities, households and businesses face billions of dollars in clean-up costs. Here is a look at the damage wrought by the storm after it passed over Florida.
Two people pass a man in a canoe as they wade through the flooded streets of the San Marco historic district of Jacksonville, Florida, on September 11, 2017, after storm surge from Hurricane Irma left the area flooded. (Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images)
Ducks swim through a street the morning after Hurricane Irma swept through the area on September 11, 2017 in Naples, Florida. Hurricane Irma made another landfall near Naples yesterday after inundating the Florida Keys. Electricity was out in much of the region with localized flooding. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
A car covered by a downed tree is shown the morning after Hurricane Irma swept through the area on September 11, 2017 in Marco Island, Florida. Hurricane Irma made another landfall near Naples yesterday after inundating the Florida Keys. Electricity was out in much of the region with localized flooding. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
Mia Herman has an acquaintance take a photo of her sitting on a fire hydrant on a flooded street as Hurricane Irma hits the area on Sunday September 10, 2017 in Miami, FL. (Matt McClain/The Washington Post/Getty Images)
A man walks through a flooded street in a rural area the morning after Hurricane Irma swept through the area on September 11, 2017 in Naples, Florida. Hurricane Irma made another landfall near Naples yesterday after inundating the Florida Keys. Electricity was out in much of the region with extensive flooding. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
A van remains in a sinkhole on Monday, Sept. 11, 2017 that opened up at the Astor Park apartment complex in Winter Springs, Fla., during Hurricane Irma’s passing through central Florida Sunday night. The glass on the ground (left) is the window that the driver punched out to extract himself after driving into the sinkhole. (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel/TNS/Getty Images)
A sailboat crashed and smashed at the Dinner Key Marina in Miami, Fla. on Monday, Sept. 11, 2017. (Mike Stocker/Sun Sentinel/TNS/Getty Images)
Jizreel Plancher calls out from the back of a truck to see if people need help the morning after Hurricane Irma swept through the area on September 11, 2017 in Naples, Florida. Hurricane Irma made another landfall near Naples yesterday after inundating the Florida Keys. Electricity was out in much of the region with localized flooding. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)