Hurricane Irma: Watch as Florida braces for the storm

Hurricane Irma is predicted to arrive in Florida on Sunday morning, spurring an evacuation order for one-quarter of the population of the state, as well as hundreds of thousands of people on the Georgia coast.

Eye of #Irma departing coast of Cuba and already looking more organized. Poised to restrengthen to cat 4 (or maybe 5) on way to Florida. pic.twitter.com/6NBUKcxhuQ — Dr. Rick Knabb (@DrRickKnabb) September 9, 2017

Images of Irma from the NOAA Satellite and Information Service:

Officials urged people to leave as the storm barreled toward the U.S. on Saturday.

Every Floridian in an evacuation zone needs to leave. I’m giving another update on #HurricaneIrma from the @OrangeCoFL EOC NOW — Rick Scott (@FLGovScott) September 9, 2017

Storm surge flooding of 10-15 ft is now expected along the SW Florida coast. This is a dire and life-threatening situation. — NHC_Surge (@NHC_Surge) September 9, 2017

Our team at the @CityofTampa is gearing up for #HurricaneIrma and ready to execute for the worst conditions while praying for the best. pic.twitter.com/ashG7hFHt5 — Bob Buckhorn (@BobBuckhorn) September 9, 2017

Images from Florida on Saturday showed gusting winds and empty streets after evacuations.

This large construction crane in Miami spins in the wind as gusts from Hurricane Irma continue to increase https://t.co/9RdJyMW9nl pic.twitter.com/QoZ0eIRMRx — CNN (@CNN) September 9, 2017

4:54pm – This is US 1 north of Key Largo right now. #Irma pic.twitter.com/K8zFHjPQZe — Gadi Schwartz (@GadiNBC) September 9, 2017

Empty Venetian Causeway streets on Miami Beach ahead of Hurricane Irma. pic.twitter.com/3CNsy5KAie — Carol Rosenberg (@carolrosenberg) September 9, 2017

Watch live video from downtown Miami as Hurricane Irma approaches. https://t.co/vZXtR4Uqwv https://t.co/lxMarpouJf — Washington Post (@washingtonpost) September 9, 2017

MORE ABOUT HURRICANE IRMA: