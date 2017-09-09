  0

Hurricane Irma: Watch as Florida braces for the storm

The storm threatens the Tampa area with a direct hurricane hit for the first time in nearly a century
Twitter
Facebook
Google+ Share
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email

 

Hurricane Irma is predicted to arrive in Florida on Sunday morning, spurring an evacuation order for one-quarter of the population of the state, as well as hundreds of thousands of people on the Georgia coast.

MORE: Hurricane Irma shifts, putting Tampa in its path

Images of Irma from the NOAA Satellite and Information Service:

Officials urged people to leave as the storm barreled toward the U.S. on Saturday.

Images from Florida on Saturday showed gusting winds and empty streets after evacuations.

MORE ABOUT HURRICANE IRMA:
Twitter
Facebook
Google+ Share
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email

 
Filed under:

Sign in to comment.