Inside a meeting of the minds of Europe’s leading nationalists

“Yesterday, a new America… and tomorrow, a new Europe!” So declared Geert Wilders—leader of the Netherlands’s right-wing, anti-Islam, Party for Freedom—to a roaring crowd on Saturday. “The people of the West are awakening. They are throwing off the yoke of political correctness.” 2017, he said, will be “the year of the ‘Patriotic Spring.’ ”

The remarks were made at a historic conference in Koblenz, Germany, which for the first time brought together leaders from Europe’s most formidable nationalist parties, including France’s Marine Le Pen (Le Front National), Germany’s Frauke Petry (Alternative for Deutschland) and Italy’s Matteo Salvini (Lega Nord). The day was billed as a European Union “counter-summit,” designed to outline “the Europe of tomorrow.” Around 800 party members—at least 75 per cent of them male—attended the spirited, if ideologically fuzzy, international nationalist summit.

The timing was auspicious. This year, the Netherlands, France and Germany will all hold national elections—and in each case, nationalist parties are projected to do well. First up will be a Dutch vote in March, which could leave Wilders running the country’s largest parliamentary groups. In the latest poll ahead of Germany’s September elections, the right-wing populist Alternative for Deutschland (AfD) is predicted to win as much as 16 per cent of the vote, as well as its first seats in the Bundestag: an extraordinary turn of events in a country that has, since the Second World War, been particularly averse to displays of nationalism, and particularly skilled at keeping fervent nationalists out of office. The growth of these populist forces could force larger parties into cumbersome and inefficient coalitions.

A day after the inauguration of U.S. President Donald Trump, the mood at the Koblenz gathering—which was organized by the Europe of Nations and Freedom (ENF) group in the European Parliament—bordered on giddy. “The genie will not go back into the bottle,” promised Wilders, who announced his presence at the event, on Twitter, with the hashtag #WeWillMakeOurCountriesGreatAgain. Borrowing again from Trump’s vernacular, several politicians at the summit broke out of their native languages to denounce, in English, the mainstream media as “fake news!”

“Nobody listens to that anymore,” said Ludovic de Danne, the Front National’s chief of foreign affairs who, along with Marcus Pretzell—an AfD member of European Parliament and Petry’s husband—came up with the idea for the “counter-summit.” De Danne told Maclean’s that the men wanted to create a public event that would have an anti-globalist theme, working to achieve more “freedom from global institutions” like the European Union, World Trade Organization and North American Trade Organization—focussing on the idea that 2017 could be “the year of the patriots.”

But organizers banned large swaths of the German press from attending the event, claiming that they had “not met journalistic standards in past reporting.” Among the barred outlets were the prestigious Der Spiegel magazine, all of Germany’s publicly funded broadcasters, and reporters from Politico. One Politico journalist, in response to an accreditation request, received an email from the AfD’s Pretzell telling him to “Forget it. Have a nice life.”

Outside the Koblenz conference, an estimated 3,000 demonstrators gathered to protest the parties’ hard lines against migrants and Muslims. One activist collective brought cardboard cutouts of Josef Stalin, Benito Mussolini and Adolf Hitler. Others held posters reading: “If you sleep through democracy, you wake up in a dictatorship.” Among the demonstrators was German Vice-Chancellor Sigmar Gabriel. At least 1,000 police officers—and a specialist squad to check for explosives—were in attendance.

As far as European Parliament summits go, the Koblenz gathering had its fair share of sparkle. The party leaders entered the conference hall to thunderous applause, raucous crowds and chest-thumping music, followed by small posses of solemn, flag-waving deputies. The pomp made the party leaders look more like Roman knights—entering the stadium to practise politics as spectacle, pugnaciousness as sport—than opposition parliamentarians.

This was not by accident. Markus Frohnmaier, leader of the AfD’s youth wing, told Maclean’s that his party was making an effort to be more “provocative”: more simplistic in its messaging and a bit sexier in its presentation. In other words, said Frohnmaier, they were trying to be more like parties in America.

Headlining the event was France’s Marine Le Pen, who railed against neoliberalism and the migration policies of “Madame Merkel,” and called for a revolt against the “anti-democratic” European Union. If left to its devices, Le Pen warned, the EU would destroy the “particularity of nations.” On a national level, it would force countries to accept so many migrants that local culture would be eradicated—and then, on a continental level, it would subsume national culture into a single EU monoculture, dictated by an English-speaking “liberal oligarchy.” The solution, Le Pen said, was “patriotism.”

Le Pen was introduced to the stage as “the next French president.” Indeed, a new poll, released Friday, puts her in the lead for France’s April presidential elections with between 25 and 26 per cent of the country’s support. Le Pen is predicted to advance to second-round elections in May, campaigning on a promise to take France out of the European Union.

Frauke Petry, leader of Germany’s four-year-old AfD, criticized the European Union for preaching tolerance “while hundreds of thousands, millions, of mostly illiterate young men from a far and partly violent culture invade our continent.”

She described Germany as weakened and lacking in self-confidence, a country cowed by political correctness. In Germany, she said, “people feel ashamed when they sing old, traditional songs.”

Post-1989 history weighed heavily in party speeches. Wilders, of the Netherlands, referenced Vaclav Havel and other famed dissidents who, in the ’60s, ’70s and ’80s, fought for national self-determination against the Soviet Union. Marine Le Pen similarly declared “the return of the nation-states.” In this way, the parties likened themselves to the democratic “springs” and “colour revolutions” that brought about the fall of the Iron Curtain—only with the European Union standing in for Soviet authoritarianism.

It’s a slightly clumsy analogy for a bloc of parties that has, in recent months, made active overtures to Russian President Vladimir Putin, a man who famously referred to the breakup of the Soviet Union as a “catastrophe.” In December, Heinz-Christian Strache, leader of Austria’s Freedom Party, signed a co-operation agreement with Russia’s ruling party. And just this month, Le Pen told the French channel BFMTV that Russia’s 2014 invasion of Crimea was legitimate and not “an illegal annexation.”

In many ways, the Koblenz summit was an awkward coming-together of European parties that have very little in common. Leading up to the summit, members of the AfD chided Petry for choosing to appear alongside Le Pen. “I find that the National Front does not suit us at all. The FN is a socialist party,” said Georg Pazderski, chairman of the AfD’s Berlin branch.

In practice too, the ideological unity of the new movement appeared feeble. On Saturday, the party leaders described themselves as united not in common cause, but against common enemies: the perceived menaces of Islam, political correctness, globalization, and the European Union.

Still, the ongoing refugee crisis, Brexit, and a growing sense in Europe that ordinary people are losing out from globalization may have left more voters open to this messaging. Lorenzo Fontana, a Member of European Parliament (MEP) for Italy’s Lega Nord, told Maclean’s that the summit was significant because only a Europe-wide movement could usher new politics to the continent. “A new Europe is possible,” he said. “The people could get awareness that our ideas are good and not extremist.”