Justin Trudeau responds to the U.S. attack on Syria: live video

The morning after the United States hit a Syrian airfield with dozens of cruise missiles, Canada’s Prime Minister responded in the House of Commons
After last night’s U.S. missile strike on a Syrian airfield, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Canada “fully supports the United States’ limited and focused action.” Reaction from other governments flooded in, and a spokesman for Vladimir Putin called the military action a “violation of international law.”

This morning, Trudeau will respond to the attack in a speech in the House of Commons. Watch it live here when it happens.

Catch up on what we know so far about the attack, and read U.S. President Donald Trump’s brief remarks from the Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

READ MORE: Donald Trump’s war and the ‘Madman theory’
