Mexico earthquake: Photos show the devastation from Tuesday’s quake
On Tuesday a 7.1 magnitude earthquake struck central Mexico, collapsing several buildings and bringing life in the city to a halt. These early photos from Mexico City reveal the extent of the damage.

People remove debris of a collapsed building looking for possible victims after a quake rattled Mexico City on September 19, 2017. A powerful earthquake shook Mexico City on Tuesday, causing panic among the megalopolis' 20 million inhabitants on the 32nd anniversary of a devastating 1985 quake. The US Geological Survey put the quake's magnitude at 7.1 while Mexico's Seismological Institute said it measured 6.8 on its scale. The institute said the quake's epicenter was seven kilometers west of Chiautla de Tapia, in the neighboring state of Puebla. / AFP PHOTO / Omar TORRES (Photo credit should read OMAR TORRES/AFP/Getty Images)

People remove debris of a collapsed building looking for possible victims after a quake rattled Mexico City on September 19, 2017.
(Photo credit: Omar Torres/AFP/Getty Images)

Picture of a car crashed by debris from a damaged building after a quake rattled Mexico City on September 19, 2017. A powerful earthquake shook Mexico City on Tuesday, causing panic among the megalopolis' 20 million inhabitants on the 32nd anniversary of a devastating 1985 quake. The US Geological Survey put the quake's magnitude at 7.1 while Mexico's Seismological Institute said it measured 6.8 on its scale. The institute said the quake's epicenter was seven kilometers west of Chiautla de Tapia, in the neighboring state of Puebla. / AFP PHOTO / Alfredo ESTRELLA (Photo credit should read ALFREDO ESTRELLA/AFP/Getty Images)

A car lies crushed under debris from a damaged building after a quake rattled Mexico City on September 19, 2017. (Photo credit: Alfredo Estrella/AFP/Getty Images)

 

Picture of debris of the facade of a building which collapsed when a quake rattled Mexico City on September 19, 2017. A powerful earthquake shook Mexico City on Tuesday, causing panic among the megalopolis' 20 million inhabitants on the 32nd anniversary of a devastating 1985 quake. The US Geological Survey put the quake's magnitude at 7.1 while Mexico's Seismological Institute said it measured 6.8 on its scale. The institute said the quake's epicenter was seven kilometers west of Chiautla de Tapia, in the neighboring state of Puebla. / AFP PHOTO / Alfredo ESTRELLA (Photo credit should read ALFREDO ESTRELLA/AFP/Getty Images)

Debris  from the facade of a building which collapsed when a quake rattled Mexico City on September 19, 2017.   (Photo credit: Alfredo Estrella/AFP/Getty Images)

 

A traffic controller and a security guard look for possible victims at a building which collapsed during a quake in Mexico City on September 19, 2017. A powerful earthquake shook Mexico City on Tuesday, causing panic among the megalopolis' 20 million inhabitants on the 32nd anniversary of a devastating 1985 quake. The US Geological Survey put the quake's magnitude at 7.1 while Mexico's Seismological Institute said it measured 6.8 on its scale. The institute said the quake's epicenter was seven kilometers west of Chiautla de Tapia, in the neighboring state of Puebla. / AFP PHOTO / Ronaldo SCHEMIDT (Photo credit should read RONALDO SCHEMIDT/AFP/Getty Images)

A traffic controller and a security guard look for possible victims at a building which collapsed during a quake in Mexico City on September 19, 2017. (Photo credit: Ronaldo Schemidt/AFP/Getty Images)

 

Police officers cordon the area off after a building collapsed during a quake in Mexico City on September 19, 2017. A powerful earthquake shook Mexico City on Tuesday, causing panic among the megalopolis' 20 million inhabitants on the 32nd anniversary of a devastating 1985 quake. The US Geological Survey put the quake's magnitude at 7.1 while Mexico's Seismological Institute said it measured 6.8 on its scale. The institute said the quake's epicenter was seven kilometers west of Chiautla de Tapia, in the neighboring state of Puebla. / AFP PHOTO / Ronaldo SCHEMIDT (Photo credit should read RONALDO SCHEMIDT/AFP/Getty Images)

Police officers cordon the area off after a building collapsed during a quake in Mexico City on September 19, 2017. (Photo credit: Ronaldo Schemidt/AFP/Getty Images)

The following image, taken from Google Street View, shows the same building before the earthquake brought it down.

A screen grab shows a building later destroyed by an earthquake that struck Mexico on Sept. 19, 2017 (Photo credit: Google Street View)

A screen grab shows a building later destroyed by an earthquake that struck Mexico on Sept. 19, 2017 (Photo credit: Google Street View)

People remove debris of a building which collapsed after a quake rattled Mexico City on September 19, 2017. A powerful earthquake shook Mexico City on Tuesday, causing panic among the megalopolis' 20 million inhabitants on the 32nd anniversary of a devastating 1985 quake. The US Geological Survey put the quake's magnitude at 7.1 while Mexico's Seismological Institute said it measured 6.8 on its scale. The institute said the quake's epicenter was seven kilometers west of Chiautla de Tapia, in the neighboring state of Puebla. / AFP PHOTO / Alfredo ESTRELLA (Photo credit should read ALFREDO ESTRELLA/AFP/Getty Images)

People remove debris of a building which collapsed after a quake rattled Mexico City on September 19, 2017. (Photo credit: Alfredo Estrella/AFP/Getty Images)

 

Picture of the damages caused on a building by a powerful quake in Mexico City on September 19, 2017. A powerful earthquake shook Mexico City on Tuesday, causing panic among the megalopolis' 20 million inhabitants on the 32nd anniversary of a devastating 1985 quake. The US Geological Survey put the quake's magnitude at 7.1 while Mexico's Seismological Institute said it measured 6.8 on its scale. The institute said the quake's epicenter was seven kilometers west of Chiautla de Tapia, in the neighboring state of Puebla. / AFP PHOTO / Yuri CORTEZ (Photo credit should read YURI CORTEZ/AFP/Getty Images)

Picture of the damages caused on a building by a powerful quake in Mexico City on September 19, 2017. (Photo credit: Yuri Cortez/AFP/Getty Images)
