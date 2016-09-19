New York City bombing suspect in custody

NEW YORK – A law enforcement official says the Afghan immigrant wanted in connection with explosions in New York City and New Jersey has been taken into custody following a shootout with police officers.

The official says two officers were shot in the encounter in Linden, New Jersey. The person wasn’t authorized to discuss an ongoing investigation and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

Authorities were looking for Ahmad Khan Rahami, a naturalized U.S. citizen from Afghanistan with an address in Elizabeth, New Jersey.

Elizabeth Mayor Christian Bollwage says county authorities told him that the officers shot in Linden are expected to be OK. He says was one was struck in a protective vest and the other in the hand.