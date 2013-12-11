Pageantry around Mandela’s death belies realities of life in South Africa
Away from the international headlines, the reality is less dramatic
In a display of stereotypical Canadian niceness, former prime minister Jean Chrétien said South Africans should not have booed their president, Jacob Zuma, at the Nelson Mandela memorial. “It was wrong. It’s not an occasion to do these things,” said Chrétien, speaking in Pretoria on Wednesday after viewing Mandela’s casket with Prime Minister Stephen Harper. “They were there to honour Nelson Mandela,” he says. “It was not the time to voice political views.”
South Africans don’t have much time for nice. They don’t have much time for political correctness, either. They have moved on from Mandela and are demanding a change in leadership.
Before taking helm of the country in 2009, South African President Jacob Zuma was plagued by scandals, standing trial for corruption and rape. Now, months before he faces a general election in 2014, he is making headlines for allegedly using $20 million in taxpayers’ money to do renovations on his personal residence. “We, as South Africans, don’t like that,” said Thandi Mimi, an unemployed 22-year-old who booed Zuma at the Tuesday memorial. “It shows selfishness.”
While international media are reporting that South Africa is convulsing with grief in the wake of Mandela’s death, the reality is less dramatic. Tata Madiba, as the nation affectionately calls him, had been absent from public life for years, and from political life even longer. On the occasions when he was seen, he was ashen and frail, a glaring reminder that the dynamic statesman’s era had passed. “Mandela did an enormous amount,” says Ainjuli Maistry, a 27-year-old human rights lawyer in Johannesburg, “but poverty is still an issue, people need jobs and, most of all, people need education.”
Related links:
When Mandela died last Thursday, masses did not flood the streets. The next day, everyone showed up to work. The Mandela memorial events, attended in droves by politicians and international media—CNN sent both Anderson Cooper and Christiane Amanpour—have seen subdued turnouts. Even the big blockbuster event held at the FNB Stadium in Soweto didn’t attract massive numbers of people. Yesterday, the bottom bowl of the stadium was a sea of orange seats.
Instead of focusing on the Mandela tributes, the commentary this morning in South African newspapers and on the radio was obsessed with the booing. “If people are prepared to show their frustration with Zuma, during the funeral of Nelson Mandela, imagine if it had been a mere sporting event,” said local journalist Stephen Grootes.
Said U.S. President Barack Obama in his memorial speech, “The struggles that follow the victory of formal equality or universal franchise may not be as filled with drama and moral clarity as those that came before, but they are no less important.” Obama’s words are decidedly relevant to the new South Africa, which is battling high unemployment, poor education and crime. As if to bring home the point, news broke Wednesday that Archbishop Desmond Tutu’s home was broken into while he was speaking at Mandela’s memorial, an embarrassing reflection of the high rate of crime in the country, driven by poverty.
Chrétien acknowledged that it’s hard for a country like South Africa, for half a century in a codified system of inequality, to grow normally. “It is difficult to take a situation in which they were living and move into a modern, competitive society,” he said. “It takes time. You cannot resolve a problem overnight.” Still, South Africans want a solution, and making their voices heard is the only way—politically correct or not—to start getting it.
Well it wasn’t a surprise that he died. He was 95 after all, and had spent months in intensive care before being sent home to die.
And SA culture is more inclined to celebrate a life than mourn a death.
But the memorial does stand as a marker….to review how much more needs to be done, and to renew vows to get them there.
EmilyOne on
Ah my little Emilechka, still polishing up Nelson Mandella are you?
He was nothing but an old communist terrorist and he cashed out with more dishonest money than Nelson Rockefeller.
John_Marmalade on
John, as I wrote on another post about Mandela…he was no Saint. His issue was to take down the racial laws in South Africa. It falls on those who follow to crack down on crime and inequality. Unfortunately, as we have seen in EVERY SINGLE other African nation……leaders in Africa prefer to line their own pockets at the expense of their citizens.
Apartheid ended a generation ago………there is no bogeyman to blame the current state of South Africa’s culture now.
As for Mandela being corrupt…….I’m not convinced. I’d say it was his ex-wife WINNIE Mandela who fit the mold of corrupt African leadership….not Nelson Mandela himself. Either way…as I wrote previously, if you are a white South African…..better leave now……as you can be sure that Whatever Zuma does, or any who follow……they will blame the whites for all the ill that follows.
James R. Halifax on
President Jacob Zuma- $20 million on his home renovations. Oh Yes!
Now that Mandela is gone just watch South Africa decline–greed, greed, greed.
20 years since Mandela’s election–poverty reigns in the Townships.
So sad–so true!!
Enjoy the funeral as South Africa’s best day is probably this week some time.
Next week the country will go into the ‘Dark Times’
Hate to be so pessimistic but all the makings are there.
Sully99 on
All this sage advice from Chretien, Bill Clennett’s broken tooth when assaulted by dear leader notwithstanding.
sinbo on
How large is the immigration into South Africa?
hunky69 on