Photos: Nelson Mandela’s state funeral

South Africa says farewell to its greatest son
The life and legacy of Nelson Mandela was celebrated today in Qunu, his ancestral home. He was later buried in a family plot in his childhood village :

A funeral service for Nelson Mandela was held today in Qunu, South Africa. (AP Photo/Odd Andersen, Pool)

Prince Charles speaks with Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma. (AP Photo/Felix Dlangamandla, Pool)

South Africa President Jacob Zuma speaks during the funeral service. (AP Photo/Odd Andersen, Pool)

A woman wipes away a tear while watching the funeral of former South African president Nelson Mandela on a big screen at the Nelson Mandela Foundation in Johannesburg. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)

Stedman Graham, Oprah Winfrey and Richard Branson are among funeral guests.

Guests attending the funeral service for former South African President Nelson Mandela capture a moment in history. (AP Photo/Felix Dlangamandla, Pool)

Photos: Nelson Mandela’s state funeral

  1. Nelson Mandela was NOT South Africa’s greatest son. That distinction belongs to Jan Smuts.

    Reply

    • You are sick, moron

      Reply

Sign in to comment.