Solar eclipse 2017: Live video from NASA

If couldn’t make it to the path of totality for Monday’s eclipse—or if you forgot your protective glasses at home—NASA’s got you covered. The space agency has a four-hour stream “with unprecedented live video of the celestial event, along with coverage of activities in parks, libraries, stadiums, festivals and museums across the nation, and on social media.”

NASA Edge will also be streaming live from Carbondale from 11:45 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. ET Monday.

Sky watchers in Victoria will get the best view in Canada. Ninety-one per cent of the sun will be blocked in the B.C. capital. Vancouver gets the second-best view (88%).

The black line over the U.S. is the path of the solar eclipse. Find out how much of it you’ll be able to see from your city and what time it will appear.

Source:SKY NEWS



