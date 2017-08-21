Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Solar eclipse 2017: Live video from NASA - Macleans.ca
If couldn’t make it to the path of totality for Monday’s eclipse—or if you forgot your protective glasses at home—NASA’s got you covered. The space agency has a four-hour stream “with unprecedented live video of the celestial event, along with coverage of activities in parks, libraries, stadiums, festivals and museums across the nation, and on social media.”