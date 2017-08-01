Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
The dumpy side of Niagara Falls lives up to its name - Macleans.ca
The American side of Niagara Falls has always had trouble standing out from Canada’s Falls, but black water that enveloped the U.S. coast sure got the attention of the operators of the Maid of the Mist tour boat over the weekend. The company complained of the “smelly black discharge” oozing into the water.
New York’s Gov. Andrew Cuomo called for an immediate investigation into the environmental effects, while according to a statement from the Niagara Falls Water Board in New York, the black water is the result of “routine maintenance of one of the water board’s wastewater sedimentation basins.” The board said the discharge was within allowable limits.
Despite often being referred to as one of the Seven Wonders of the World, Niagara Falls is not on the official list, though there have been campaigns to have it listed as number eight. Pumping a pungent smelling black discharge into the waters during the height of tourist season probably won’t help make that case.