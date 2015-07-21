The definitive list of every person Donald Trump has called a loser
U.S. presidential hopeful Donald Trump has called a lot of people a ‘loser.’ Here’s every one of those people.
UPDATED May 23, 2017
President Franklin Roosevelt said once: “Judge me by the enemies I have made.” It’s a quote I’ve often muttered reassuringly to myself after stepping, yet again, on the wrong foot.
Equally inspirationally, President Donald Trump once said: “Show me someone without an ego, and I’ll show you a loser.”
So, combining those two sentiments, I decided to compile the definitive list of people Trump has publicly declared a “loser” and use that as a proxy for his enemies. It turns out this was not an especially effective way to judge the man because, awkwardly, pretty much everyone is on that list.
- Alex Pareene, Gawker writer
- Loser
- Alex Rodriguez, baseball player
- Idiot
- Alex Salmond, Scottish politician
- Loser
- Amy Pascal, former chairwoman of Sony Pictures
- Loser
- Ana Navarro, political commentator
- Loser
- Anderson Cooper, journalist
- Dumb
- Aneesh S, random Twitter user
- Dummy
- Angelo Carusone, vice-president of Media Matters
- Loser
- Anika Heinmaa, university student
- Dummy
- Anthony Baxter, filmmaker
- Dummy
- Arianna Huffington, publisher
- Loser
- Barack Obama, U.S. President
- Idiot
- Bill Maher, talk show host
- Loser
- Bill Kristol
- Loser
- Bill Moyers, liberal activist
- Dummy
- Bobby Jindal, governor of Louisiana
- A zero
- Brah Sumatra, random guy on Twitter
- Dummy
- Brett Jarka, random guy on Twitter
- Loser
- Brian Williams, former NBC News host
- Dummy
- Charles Freeman, writer
- Dummy
- Charles Krauthammer, columnist
- Loser
- Cher, singer
- Loser
- Chris Cillizza, journalist
- Moron
- Chris Jackson, basketball player
- Loser
- Chris Moody, journalist
- Loser
- Chuck Hagel, former defence secretary
- Moron
- Chuck Todd, journalist
- Loser
- Clare O’Connor, Forbes writer
- Dummy
- Dan Amira, senior editor at New York magazine
- Loser
- Danny Zuker, writer of TV’s Modern Family
- Loser
- Dave Centrist, unknown
- Loser
- David Cameron, British Prime Minister
- Dummy
- David Milne, resident of Menie, Scotland
- Loser
- Dr. Thomas Frieden, CDC director
- Fool
- Eric Schneiderman, N.Y. attorney general
- Loser
- Erick Erickson, red-state organizer
- Loser
- Frank Lutz, pollster
- Loser
- Gary, an astrologer in Cleveland
- Loser
- Gavin Rossdale, musician
- Loser
- George Will, columnist and author
- Loser
- Glenfiddich, a whisky brand
- Joke
- Graydon Carter, editor of Vanity Fair
- Loser
- Gwyneth Paltrow, actress
- Loser
- Harry Hurt, Trump biographer
- Dummy
- Hisham Elzanaty, businessman
- Loser
- Howard Stern, radio host
- Loser
- Huffington Post, online news aggragator
- Loser
- ISIS
- Evil losers
- J Papadopoulos, Australian
- Moron
- Jamie Flood, Doctor Who fan
- Dummy
- Jacqueline Goldberg, 87-year-old grandmother
- Loser
- Jeb Bush, Republican candidate
- Loser
- Jerry Seinfeld, comic (net worth $700m)
- Failure
- John Heilemann, journalist
- Dummy
- John McCain, U.S. Senator and war hero
- Loser
- Jon Stewart, comedian
- Dummy
- Jonah Goldberg, editor of National Review
- Loser
- Karl Rove, political strategist
- Loser
- Kirsten Powers, political pundit
- Dummy
- Kristina Oakes, One Direction fan
- Moron
- Lawrence O’Donnell, MSNBC host
- Fool
- Lindsey Graham
- Idiot
- Lord Sugar, English business magnate
- Loser
- Marco Rubio
- Loser
- Mark Cuban, investor
- Loser
- Megyn Kelly, Fox News journalist
- Loser
- Michael Forbes, Scottish farmer
- Loser
- Michele Shephard, business executive
- Dummy
- Michelle Malkin, conservative blogger
- Loser
- Mike Tollin, documentary filmmaker
- Loser
- New York Daily News, newspaper
- Loser
- Nick McDougall, random guy on Twitter
- Dummy
- Nick Vranas, salesman
- Dummy
- Patch.com, news website
- Loser
- Patrick Blackburn
- Moron
- Paul Goldberger, architecture critic
- Loser
- Philip Crowther, French journalist
- Loser
- Random Twitter User #1
- Loser
- Random Twitter User #2
- Loser
- Random Twitter User #3
- Idiot
- Random Twitter User #4
- Loser
- Random Twitter User #5
- Dummy
- Random Twitter User #6
- Loser
- Random Twitter User #7
- Dummy
- Random Twitter User #8
- Moron
- Richard Belzer, actor
- Stone Cold Loser
- Rihanna, singer
- Loser
- Robert Yopp, refrigerator repairman
- Dummy
- Roger Stone, former Trump advisor
- Stone Cold Loser
- Rosie O’Donnell, talk show host
- Loser
- Russell Brand, actor
- Loser
- Ryan Matt, guy in Phoneix
- Loser
- Salon, news website
- Loser
- Sarah A. Wescot-Williams, Prime Minister of Sint Maarten
- Loser
- Sasha Baron Cohen, actor and comedian
- Moron
- Seth Meyers, talk show host
- Loser
- Sheena Monnin, former Miss Pennsylvania
- Loser
- Shelly Kulwin, lawyer
- Fool
- Star Jones, lawyer
- Fool
- Terry Pegula, Buffalo Bills owner
- Loser
- Thamsanqa Jantjie, sign-language interpreter at Mandela funeral
- Moron
- Theo Moll, Vice columnist
- Dummy
- Thokozile Masipa, Oscar Pistorius trial judge
- Moron
- Tim O’Brien, novelist
- Loser
- Timothy Burke, Deadspin writer
- Loser
- Tina Brown, magazine editor
- Loser
- Tom Allen, random Twitter user
- Moron
- Tom Scocca, Deadspin editor
- Loser
- Yolie, LGBT activist
- Loser
And, on Memorial Day, he had this general catch-all:
I would like to wish everyone, including all haters and losers (of which, sadly, there are many) a truly happy and enjoyable Memorial Day!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 24, 2015
and on the anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, an equally cheerful:
I would like to extend my best wishes to all, even the haters and losers, on this special date, September 11th.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 11, 2013
(If you are interested in why Trump considers these people to be “losers,” consider reading all the tweets where he uses the term, some YouTube videos, and campaign speeches.)
I believe classically-trained psychoanalysts would call the Donald’s proclivity for calling virtually everyone else “losers” a flagrant case of projection.
Having said that, I’d be flattered to be added to this list.
If McCain had insulted a left-wing political personality and that person had fired back using the exact same words as Donald Trump, none of the mainstream media stooges would be interested in getting that person to apologize to McCain. Needless to say, the media stooges would not be worried about McCain being a war hero anymore. They’re only interested in protecting their precious illegal immigration and bringing down anyone who opposes it. I guess you can’t blame the poor stooges in the media, the immigration lobby does pay good bribes.
Hey, that’s really funny. You should get a spot in Just For Laughs.
Jon Stewart’s first name is spelled without the “h”
Thanks Jon – fixed it.
I am glad he belongs to the US and not Canada! What a horse’s ass!
And yet he feels the need to comb his hair in an adaptation of the classical Lévesque style. What’s up with that?
Please, a bit of respect! Mr. Lévesque combed his hair sideways, not down and up again!
Don’t feel too smug. We have Rob Ford and his brother Doug.
Country Boy on
Rosie O’Donnell-
Several years ago Trump called Doonesbury cartoonist Garry Trudeau a TOTAL loser. And also a jerk.
BTW, it’s Frank Luntz (aka America’s Goebbels), not Lutz
You have listed “Howard Stern, radio host” when the link is to Howard K Stern who was Anna Nicole Smith’s “lawyer”.
stop confusing them.
please
