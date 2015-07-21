The definitive list of every person Donald Trump has called a loser

UPDATED May 23, 2017

President Franklin Roosevelt said once: “Judge me by the enemies I have made.” It’s a quote I’ve often muttered reassuringly to myself after stepping, yet again, on the wrong foot.

Equally inspirationally, President Donald Trump once said: “Show me someone without an ego, and I’ll show you a loser.”

So, combining those two sentiments, I decided to compile the definitive list of people Trump has publicly declared a “loser” and use that as a proxy for his enemies. It turns out this was not an especially effective way to judge the man because, awkwardly, pretty much everyone is on that list.

And, on Memorial Day, he had this general catch-all:

I would like to wish everyone, including all haters and losers (of which, sadly, there are many) a truly happy and enjoyable Memorial Day! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 24, 2015

and on the anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, an equally cheerful:

I would like to extend my best wishes to all, even the haters and losers, on this special date, September 11th. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 11, 2013

(If you are interested in why Trump considers these people to be “losers,” consider reading all the tweets where he uses the term, some YouTube videos, and campaign speeches.)