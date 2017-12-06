Trump recognizes Jerusalem as Israel’s capital in major policy break
Even America’s closest allies in Europe questioned the wisdom of Trump’s radical departure from the past U.S. position
WASHINGTON — Defying dire, worldwide warnings, President Donald Trump on Wednesday broke with decades of U.S. and international policy by recognizing Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.
Despite urgent appeals from Arab and European leaders and the risk of anti-American protests and violence, Trump declared that he was ending an approach that for decades has failed to advance the prospects for peace. He also for the first time personally endorsed the concept of a “two-state solution” for Israel and the Palestinians, provided both sides agree to it.
“I have determined that it is time to officially recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel,” he said in a White House address, calling it “overdue” and in the best interests of the United States. He said recognition acknowledged the “obvious” that Jerusalem is the seat of Israel’s government despite the disputed status that is one of the key elements in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
“This is nothing more or less than the recognition of reality,” he said.
Trump also directed that the State Department begin the process of moving the U.S. Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem as required by U.S. law. Officials said, however, that the move will take years to complete.
Trump maintained that his decision would not compromise the city’s geographic and political borders, which will still be determined by Israel and the Palestinians.
Ahead of Trump’s speech, Arab and Muslim leaders spoke about the potential for violence. In Gaza, hundreds of Palestinian protesters burned American and Israeli flags. They also waved Palestinian flags and banners proclaiming Jerusalem as their “eternal capital” language that Israelis similarly use for their nation.
Even America’s closest allies in Europe questioned the wisdom of Trump’s radical departure from the past U.S. position, which was studiously neutral over the sovereignty of the city.
Jerusalem includes the holiest ground in Judaism. It’s also home to Islam’s third-holiest shrine and major Christian sites, and any perceived harm to Muslim claims to the city has triggered protests in the past, in the Holy Land and beyond.
America’s consulate in Jerusalem has ordered U.S. personnel and their families to avoid visiting Jerusalem’s Old City or the West Bank, and urged American citizens in general to avoid places with increased police or military presence.
Joe Clark did that once too.
Emilyone on
He tried to. I imagine if we had Harpo he would have joined the U.S.
Trump has already made a lot of people question American credibility. With this announcement there’s no longer any question.
Hope he doesn’t decide to go into physical battle with any country. Democratic leaders will find a hard sell to their people to send military into any incursion with the Americans. Israel will be able to make up the military difference.
Very pretty indeed!
Da-mojo on
Short sighted political pandering to the US religious right.
Folks like John Hagee and Franklin Graham are itching for their apocalyptic puzzle pieces to fall into place so that Jesus will come again.
And Trump appraises them to get their vote. It’s that simple.
In the Trump-Evangelical world, incendiary effects of this announcement are all the more reason to light the match.
God help us.
Waitaminute on
*And Trump appeases them…
Waitaminute on
He tried to. I imagine if we had Harpo he would have joined the U.S.
Trump has already made a lot of people question American credibility. With this announcement there’s no longer any question.
Hope he doesn’t decide to go into physical battle with any country. Democratic leaders will find it a hard sell to their people to send military into any incursion with the Americans. Israel will be able to make up the military difference.
Interesting rug pattern, very pretty.
Da-mojo on
For some reason I’m having a lot of trouble posting. So if you see repeats, just ignore.
Da-mojo on
Yeah, the site is blipping on and off…..the spell check isn’t working…….
But it’s not like anything important is going on, eh?
Emilyone on
Trump supports apartheid in Palestine.
During WW1 Britain promised Palestine to Arabs with the Mcmahon correspondence to fight against the Ottoman Empire, to the French with the Sykes picot treaty to simply stay in the war and to global Zionists with the Balfour declaration to bring the unwilling Americans into the war.
The Arab’s got nothing, the French parts of Syria and the Balfour declaration is referenced for all time in the declaration of the state of Israel in 1948.
It was the entrance of the US which extended the war and sheer numbers of bodies that overwhelmed Germany.
It was the Zionist stab in the back in Germany, that led to the democratically elected Nazi party, and subsequent global Zionist boycott blackmail, that intentionally drove Germany to WW2.
The Allies stole Palestine with our lives in WW1, WW2 and continues to this day in Middle East conflict.
Trump is simply showing solidarity with his co conspirators.
Robmisek on