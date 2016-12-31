  1

Trump wishes ‘enemies’ a Happy New Year

Donald Trump tweets out unusual New Year message
Twitter
Facebook
Google+ Share
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email

 
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump gestures and declares "You're fired!" at a rally in Manchester, New Hampshire, June 17, 2015. (Dominick Reuter/Reuters)

(Dominick Reuter/Reuters)

PALM BEACH, Fla. – President-elect Donald Trump has an unusual New Year’s message for his Twitter followers.

He is wishing a “Happy New Year to all, including to my many enemies and those who have fought me and lost so badly.”

Trump adds, “they just don’t know what to do,” ending his message with the word, “Love!”

The president-elect will be spending his New Year’s Eve at his private Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida.

He’ll be throwing a private party that is expected to draw hundreds of guests, including action star Sylvester Stallone.

Twitter
Facebook
Google+ Share
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email

 
Filed under:

Trump wishes ‘enemies’ a Happy New Year

  1. Mr President-elect Trump. I have to hand it to you!!! You really are one in a million – and that is going to be great for the U.S.!!! I am truly looking forward to seeing what is up in the coming years – especially in regard to Israel.
    If I would be a U.S. Citizen, I would absolutely been on your team and worked for you!!
    I only wish you could have an influence on Fluffy T(My name for Justin Trudeau) – our Prime Minister here in Canada. He needs a reality check – badly. He is NOT working for Canadians.
    I wish you and Melania and Barron and your whole Family a Happy New Year!! May it bring you all the Joy and success you deserve – you worked hard for it!!!

    Reply

Sign in to comment.