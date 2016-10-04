United Nations: Yemenis need urgent aid

The U.N.’s humanitarian chief says civilians in Yemen need urgent protection and more humanitarian aid.

Speaking in Sana’a on Tuesday, Stephen O’Brien said four out of five Yemenis are in need of humanitarian assistance.

“In the 21st century that is outrageous by any measure. I am particularly concerned about the health care system as most of the health facilities in 16 out of 22 governorates are either not functioning or only partially functioning, denying thousands of Yemenis access to much needed essential health services,” O’Brien said in a statement.

He said aid groups are ready to help but need “safe and unhindered access.”

Yemen has been embroiled in fighting that pits the Iran-backed Houthis and forces loyal to a former president against the Saudi-backed and internationally recognized government.