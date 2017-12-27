Who’s really watching out for sled dogs?

Early in October, organizers of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race, which runs 1,600 km from Settler’s Bay to Nome, Alaska, revealed four dogs from one competitor in last March’s race—identified only as “Musher X”—were found to have the race-banned opioid painkiller Tramadol in their systems. It was the first case of dog-doping since the Iditarod began testing dogs in 1994.

By the end of October, race organizers finally identified Musher X as Dallas Seavey, a four-time Iditarod champion who is part of a dynasty stretching back three generations. His name attached to the doping scandal sent the sport into a frenzy of accusations, turmoil and controversy pitting rival mushers against each other and animal rights activists.

Last year Seavey, 30, finished second in the Iditarod, just a few hours behind his father Mitch. Both in television interviews and in a nearly 18 minute-long YouTube video, Seavey vehemently denied he drugged his dogs.

Many people involved in the sled dog world, including veterinarians, fans and mushers, believe Seavey, who would have known that all top-20 finisher’s animals in the Iditarod are tested for banned substances soon after they reach Nome.

“All I can say 100 per cent is I did not give this to my dogs,” he told Alaska’s KTVA 11. “So now we have to look at the other possibilities.” Seavey has chastised the Iditarod’s governing body for failing to provide sufficient security to prevent someone from giving sled dogs spiked treats or to prevent the tampering of food and water left along trail drop-off points in the weeks before the race.

He also floated the possibility a jealous competitor or animal rights groups, which have called for an end to all sled dog racing, might have hoped to disgrace the event by slipping Tramadol to his dogs. (Tramadol might relieve an animal’s aches, but it would also make them slow and drowsy, he has said.) “I apologize to my fellow mushers that this race is about to hit a very rough patch,” he continued in his television interview.

And so it has. As part of the fallout of the Seavey controversy, one veteran Iditarod competitor slated to race this March, Zoya DeNure, incensed fellow mushers in an Oct. 25 blog post when she accused the Seavey family of killing numerous huskies over the decades simply because they weren’t fit enough to win races.

She claimed she’d heard such stories over the past 10 years when interviewing former Seavey kennel employees she was considering hiring. The culling “seems to be common place among other fellow racing competitors,” added DeNure, who was attacked on social media by many Iditarod fans using the hashtag #IStandWithDallas.

Jennifer Seavey, Dallas Seavey’s wife, replied on her husband’s Facebook page that DeNure’s posts are “unequivocally false.” The Seaveys run Iditarod Experience Tours near Willow, Alaska, and keep about 90 dogs at two separate kennels. “These atrocious accusations from out of left field are shocking and disgusting.”

Alasakan officials inspected Seavey’s 89 dogs in early November, after receiving a separate complaint about animal abuse. “Based on the evidence I have—I did a hands-on thorough inspection of their facilities, and checked every dog and puppy on the properties—I didn’t find anything,” Matanuska-Susitna Animal Care Officer Nick Uphus told Maclean’s.

In an email to Maclean’s Mitch Seavey’s son Danny says unsubstantiated allegations of animal abuse or dog culling are “adding to the fake news” about sled dog sports and commercial operations.