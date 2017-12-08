  0

California wildfires: Stunning photos show devastation caused by the blazes
In southern California several massive wildfires have been burning for days, destroying hundreds of buildings. This fall the state has been devastated by a series of massive blazes.

A resident cries as the Thomas Fire approaches the town of La Conchita early Thursday morning. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images)

 

A firefighter battles the Thomas Fire in the town of La Conchita early Thursday morning. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images)

 

The Thomas Fire burns along the Northbound 101 freeway on December 6, 2017 in Ventura, California. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images)

 

A helicopter makes a nighttime water drop over a burning ranch in the Lilac Fire in the early morning hours of December 8, 2017 near Bonsall, California. (David McNew/Getty Images)

 

A resident tries to battle a shrub fire as the Thomas Fire burns in the town of La Conchita early Thursday morning. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images)

 

A resident walks in the remains of an apartment complex destroyed by the Thomas Fire in a residential neighborhood on December 5, 2017 in Ventura, California. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

 

Residents react as the Thomas Fire burns in the hills above La Conchita early Thursday morning. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images)

 

Residences burned by wildfires is seen in this aerial photograph taken above Santa Rosa, California, U.S., on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017. (David Paul Morris/Bloomberg/Getty Images)

 

An Arby’s Restaurant Group Inc. outlet burned by wildfires stands in Santa Rosa, California, U.S., on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017. (David Paul Morris/Bloomberg/Getty Images)

 

Carolyn Potter tries to save her house as she throws dirt on her fence along Nye Road Thomas Fire in Casita Springs in Ventura County Tuesday. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images)

 

Wine drips from a vat at the Paradise Ridge Vineyards and Winery burned by wildfires in Santa Rosa, California, U.S., on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017. (David Paul Morris/Bloomberg/Getty Images)

 

Firefighters walk to the fire line at the Lilac fire in Bonsall, California on December 7, 2017. (Sandy Huffaker/AFP/Getty Images)

 

Charred oranges hang from a burnt tree during the Skirball Fire in the Bel Air neighborhood of Los Angeles, California, U.S., on Wednesday, December 6, 2017. (Patrick T. Fallon/Bloomberg/Getty Images)

 

The Thomas Fire burns along a hillside near Santa Paula, California, on December 5, 2017. (Kyle Grillot/AFP/Getty Images)

 

Horses that survived the Lilac Fire in their stalls are loaded onto a trailer in the early morning hours of December 8, 2017 near Bonsall, California.  (David McNew/Getty Images)

 

