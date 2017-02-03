Ahmed Hussen plays it cool: Ottawa Power Rankings

The brand-new minister of immigration, refugees and citizenship received an intense public introduction on Jan. 29. With controversy and questions boiling about U.S. President Donald Trump’s travel ban, Hussen held a press conference to clarify the facts on behalf of his government. Many of the questions reporters lobbed at him revolved around his personal response to the ban, as someone who immigrated from Somalia as a teenager, and Hussen handled himself with great composure.

His laissez-fair reaction to the widely reviled travel ban might have attracted even more criticism if Kellie Leitch hadn’t outdone him in the indifference department. And newly released Conservative fundraising figures reveal that in the fourth quarter of 2016, Bernier was again the top fundraiser among leadership candidates, with a huge lead over his nearest competitor—Leitch—in both dollars and supporters. He ended the year with more than a million dollars in his leadership race piggy bank.