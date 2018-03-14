 Andrew Scheer Q&A: What do you want to ask the Conservative leader? - Macleans.ca
Andrew Scheer Q&A: What do you want to ask the Conservative leader?

Submit your questions today for the new federal leader of the Conservative Party, and tune in on March 20 for our live interview

Conservative Party leader Andrew Scheer will join us for a live interview with Maclean’s senior writer Paul Wells at the recently-renovated National Arts Centre in Ottawa on March 20, at 7:30 p.m., and we’re asking you to contribute your questions. Tell us what you want to know! Please note questions may be edited for length and clarity.

This is the second in a monthly series of conversations Paul Wells is conducting—in partnership with the NAC and CPAC and presented by the Canadian Bankers Association—with leading Canadian political figures.

How to watch:

By livestream amacleans.ca/Live

On Twitter

On Facebook

On YouTube

Watch on your local CPAC channel.
