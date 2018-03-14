Andrew Scheer Q&A: What do you want to ask the Conservative leader?

Conservative Party leader Andrew Scheer will join us for a live interview with Maclean’s senior writer Paul Wells at the recently-renovated National Arts Centre in Ottawa on March 20, at 7:30 p.m., and we’re asking you to contribute your questions. Tell us what you want to know! Please note questions may be edited for length and clarity.

This is the second in a monthly series of conversations Paul Wells is conducting—in partnership with the NAC and CPAC and presented by the Canadian Bankers Association—with leading Canadian political figures.

How to watch:

By livestream at macleans.ca/Live

On Twitter

On Facebook

On YouTube

Watch on your local CPAC channel.