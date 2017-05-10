  1

B.C. Election 2017: How the electoral map changed

These comparisons show which electoral ridings changed hands in the 2017 provincial election, and where the boundaries shifted
Another election is in the books in British Columbia, with Liberal leader Christy Clark remaining premier, though for the first time since the 1950s the province elected a minority government.

British Columbia’s electoral boundaries changed since the last election in 2013, which makes direct comparisons difficult. But, here are two maps that show how the two elections compare, for B.C. as a whole and for the Lower Mainland:

British Columbia:

*The yellow riding in the 2013 map represents Delta South, which was won by an Independent candidate.

Vancouver:

