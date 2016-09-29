Conservatives set new date for leadership debate

OTTAWA – The first debate in the federal Conservative leadership campaign will take place Nov. 9 in Saskatoon – a change from the original Nov. 10 date.

The party says the English-language debate will be moderated by Kaveri Braid, a former journalist and adviser to Brad Wall who’s now a principal with Earnscliffe Strategy Group.

The debate will take place at Saskatoon’s Delta Bessborough Hotel and will be streamed live online.

The party’s leadership organizing committee says the second debate, a bilingual meeting, is scheduled for Dec. 6 in Moncton.

The vote to pick a successor to Stephen Harper is scheduled for next May 27.

So far, six serving MPs are officially in the race: Andrew Scheer, Maxime Bernier, Michael Chong, Tony Clement, Kellie Leitch and Deepak Obhrai.

A seventh MP, Erin O’Toole, announced late Thursday he was resigning his critic’s position in order to “explore a run for leadership of the Conservative Party of Canada.”